Central Hudson Closing Online Store; Should You Order?

You might know Central Hudson Gas & Electric as your 'friendly neighborhood power company' but did you know that they also have a store? Ok, it is an online store. One where you can get money saving products for your home.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I have no shame in admitting that I have made a few purchases from them. What am I buying when I do? Lightbulbs. Lightbulbs for the house, regular one and ones for the spotlights that I have in my kitchen.

I also purchased this cool power strip, where you designate one main appliance, like your tv, and then you plug the dvd player and the streaming device into it as well. The only time you can turn those secondary devices on is when your main device (in this case the TV) is on. This way those secondary devices are not silently using electric while they are patiently waiting for you to use them.

Those are just a few of the items that I have purchased over the years, for very little money through the Central Hudson Online store. The reason, I share this with you is because as of December 31, 2020, they will be closing the store. When I checked as I started to write this, yes some of those lightbulb deals are available. Seriously, they are the energy saving/ money saving bulbs and you can get them for $2, yes there will be a shipping charge, but the net cost is worth it (in my opinion, no, Central Hudson is not paying me to say this. I just think that if there is something that will in the long run save you money, and I can let you know to take advantage of it, then voila. There ya go).

Have you ever bought anything from the Central Hudson store? Did you even know that they had a store?