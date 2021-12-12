Millbrook, New York has been called a low-key version of the Hamptons by many. Here are 4 reasons why.

How amazing is it that we have so many great small towns across the Hudson Valley that have so much history and things to offer!!! One of those small towns/villages is the quaint village of Millbrook, located in Dutchess County.

Millbrook doesn't have as many residents as some of the other towns in the Hudson valley but it does offer visitors a ton of different things to do from a gorgeous walk-thru garden and a place to shoot skeet, to a few allegedly haunted places.

As our "hometown of the week" we asked what are some of the things we need to do or try if we ever find ourselves in Millbrook?

Innis Free Garden

If you've been, you already know that Innis Free is one of the Hudson Valley's most gorgeous places. If you've never gone, you are missing some of the most beautiful displays of nature and art anywhere in the world. The garden is set across 150-acres and features streams, waterfalls, terraces, retaining walls, rocks, and plants based on principles of Chinese landscape design according to Wikipedia. Innis Free Garden is closed for the season but will reopen in the spring of 2022, they are located at 362 Tyrrel Road in Millbrook.

Orvis

If you've ever wanted to spend a day shooting, Orvis Sandanona Shooting Grounds is a beautiful safe location at 3047 Sharon Turnpike, Millbrook. According to their website, they have a full-time staff on-site to introduce guests of all skill levels to many different options that include sporting clays, and many more.

Haunted Locations in Millbrook Include Bennett College/Wings Castle

The women-only college opened back in 1890 in Millbrook and closed in 1978 but even after closing it's left a scary mark in Dutchess County as many people say that the college was haunted. Over the years the grounds were often trespassed on with people trying to see if they could see or hear any of the alleged ghosts that were rumored to be inside.

Wings Castle is a bed and breakfast that over the years has been rumored to be haunted by the artifacts that they keep on-site. The location at 717 Bangall Rd, Millbrook, has been featured on TV shows and also used to film movies.

