Celebrate the Cold at the Snow Moon Festival in Saugerties, NY

The coldest month of the year is approaching and while many shudder at the thought, one Hudson Valley town is celebrating with a cool festival.

The Snow Moon Festival Illuminates Saugerties, NY

The Saugerties Snow Festival will bring laughs, crafts and warmth to the Ulster County town on Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th. So why would Saugerties want to celebrate the cold month of February with a whole festival? They explain on the Snow Festival website writing:

This extraordinary celestial event sends a message of comfort and encouragement; lighting the sky with beauty and hope. A new and joyous season is upon us. The snow will soon melt from the mountains, the fish will swim in the streams and the sun will shine bright and warm. Senses will be lifted bringing positive energy and good luck in the months to come.

During the 3 day festival guests can enjoy a Moonlight Artisan Market, Comedy Show, 5k Run, Parade, Bonfire, Hypnosis Show, Scavenger Hunt, Lantern Making, Children's Activities, Outdoor Winter Bars and so much more.

For a full list of events and to purchase your tickets visit their website at SaugertiesSnowMoonFestival.com.

Sauguerties Lighthouse Winter lightphoto loading...

Celebrate the Saugerties Snow Moon For a Great Cause

And it's all for a great cause. On the Saugerties Snow Festival website, they share that proceeds from the festival will go to Saugerties area Food Banks. They explain that the American Indian tribes of the Northeast also referred to the Snow Moon as the Hunger Moon as the food was scarce this time of year adding "Given the current economic state, the rising cost of groceries and fuel; this winter will be tough for so many area residents."

