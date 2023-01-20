Impressive New Mobile Pass Showcases Dutchess County Locations

There are so many beautiful places in the area and a new piece of technology will help you explore it better.

I always want to try new places to go walking or hiking, but I end up just going to the same places over and over again. You can get on a Hudson Valley overload and it can be hard to keep track of them all.What's the new mobile pass that makes exploring Dutchess County so much easier?

What is the Zen Finder?

It's a really cool pass that goes right to your phone. The Zen Finder is a mobile passport and the best part is there's NO app you have to download to use it. The pass can be saved to your phone's home screen and it's pretty easy to open it. Wow, sounds pretty cool.

What exactly does the Zen Finder do?

The Zen Finder gives you a collection of parks and outdoor trails to explore that are all in Dutchess County. I always try to Google Hudson Valley locations and then I get sidetracked, click on something else and go to the same walking trail. It just seems like a nice and simple way to gather information on new places in Dutchess County.

Even more Zen Finder fun:

Hold on, there's more cool Zen Finder information. If you go to the locations on the Zen Finder and hit "check-in" you can earn prizes. Wow....did someone say prizes? Oh yeah, you can win stickers, refillable water bottles, and even try to win a Yeti cooler. Of course, it's free and more importantly....who is coming with me to explore the Zen Finder locations?

If you do download the Zen Finder, let us know how it is, and tell us more on the station app. Happy hiking/walking and hopefully this brings you on some new adventures.

