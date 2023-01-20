Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets

A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views.

Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.

Is Newburgh as dangerous as they say?

Of course the entire city isn't dangerous but it does have it's more notable spots.

According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh significantly higher than other cities and towns in the Hudson Valley. The crime rate in Newburgh is actually higher than most cities in America. Newburgh, New York was ranked in the top most dangerous cities in America. Newburgh was the 36th most dangerous city in America for 2021. That number is just one step below Compton, California. The score improved significantly in 2022. Newburgh is now the 65th most dangerous city in America.

They found that Newburgh has one of the most violent cities for its size. Their data shows that you have a 1 in 41 chance of having a property crime like theft, arson or vandalism committed against you. They also claim you have a 1 in 98 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you

According to Neighborhood Scout, you have a combined 1 in 39 chance of becoming a victim of either a property crime or violent crime while in Newburgh, New York.

