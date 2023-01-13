Celeb Transforming Legendary New York State Business To This?
Many are shocked to find out about an Oscar-winning actress's plan to transform a legendary closed New York State business.
An iconic New York City business closed for good on New Year's Eve 2022
Carolines on Broadway Closes
Carolines on Broadway served up its last laughs on Dec. 31, 2022.
The comedy club helped launch careers for many top comedians over the past 30 years.
The club closed for good after a 30-year run of laughs at 750 Seventh Avenue Times Square because the owner didn't renew its lease, citing a rent hike the owner couldn't afford.
Susan Sarandon Has New Plan For Carolines on Broadway
Actress Susan Sarandon now has a plan for the legendary Times Square comedy club.
Sarandon, an Oscar winner, is a New York native. She was born in the Jackson Heights part of New York City in 1946.
Sarandon is the co-founder of SPIN. SPIN has seven locations in major cities across the country, including one in the Flatiron District of New York City
Ping-Pong Club To Replace Carolines On Broadway In New York City
SPIN is an "iconic ping pong social club," according to the company's website.
"At SPIN, we come together to socialize and celebrate play. At our core is the drive to connect through ping pong—a game that transcends age, gender, ethnicity, and all physical boundaries," the website states." From the moment we opened our doors, we have seen the worldwide growth of an iconic ping pong culture, lifestyle, and movement, which has redefined the game to know no boundaries. It’s all about having fun, not taking life too seriously, making human connections and embracing the contradictions."
A spokesperson for SPIN told the New York Post a deal isn't official yet, but the company is "super excited" about opening up a ping-pong club at the former Carolines on Broadway site which gives off an "underground feeling."
The SPIN in the Flatiron District of New York City offers 19 Ping-Pong courts, a full bar service and dining.
An hour rental, which can hold 2 to 10 people, costs $59, according to the SPIN website.