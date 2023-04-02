Beacon’s Cat Cafe Eyeing Second Hudson Valley Location

A popular coffee shop that allows customers to mingle with adorable cats is planning to open a second location.

In 2020 Jessica Cruz opened Beans Cat Cafe on Main Street in Beacon. The shop serves up the usual coffees, teas and lattes, but it's the four-legged staff members that have customers coming back for more.

Visitors to Beans can sip their drinks while mingling with adorable kittens in the adjacent cat lounge. After purchasing beverages, customers can pay a fee to hang out with the cats for a designated amount of time. During a visit with my son last summer, there were several friendly cats and some tiny kittens that were happy to have the company.

The cafe calls the experience "cat therapy" and I have to agree. Playing hide and seek or just letting a cat curl up on your lap while you enjoy a latte is enough to make even the grumpiest visitor leave with a smile on their face. And animal lovers will be happy to know that all of the cats at Beans are up for adoption through their partners at Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.

Google Google loading...

The unique business idea was an instant hit and has now spawned the idea for a second cafe in Ulster County. According to the Village of New Paltz Planning Board, Cruz has submitted paperwork to open another cat cafe at the corner of Academy and Church Streets.

The business has applied for a Special Use Permit to transform the former Lagusta's Luscious Commissary at 11 Church Street into the new cat cafe. The retail space is currently up for lease. Photos of the interior appear to show the perfect spot for a cat cafe business, with plenty of open space for cats to play and a dedicated counter area for coffee and snacks.

Loopnet Loopnet loading...

Currently, the Village of New Paltz planning board is reviewing the site plan. If approved, the business would be able to move forward with plans to open. Until then, Beans in Beacon is accepting reservations. Walk-ins are welcome, but only eight customers are allowed to mingle with the cats at a time, so it's probably best to plan ahead.