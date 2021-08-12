Okay, so maybe it’s not such a big deal these days to hear about a new movie being filmed here in the Hudson Valley. But it is a big deal if you happen to be an actor or an up and coming actor looking for a job. In the past, Hudson Valley actors had to hop on a train or drive all the way to New York City to audition for roles. Nowadays, there are more opportunities for Hudson Valley actors than ever before.

Here is an opportunity for Hudson Valley residents of all different ages. On Sept.4, auditions will be held in Beacon for a short film called “Javelina”, which will be shot Oct. 8 - 10. They are looking to cast four parts for the film.

The person who plays Ellie (the lead) should be a girl, age 10 - 12. The character is quiet, thoughtful, imaginative, and loves to be outdoors in nature. Ellie’s little brother Noah is a boy, age 8 - 10. This character is a loud and funny 5th grade science whiz. The person who plays Ellie and Noah’s mom should be in her 30s or 40s. This character is a fun and bubbly outdoorsy preschool teacher. The man who plays the father should be in his 30s or 40s. He’s a sweet and goofy blue collar worker who loves his kids and adventures.

Do any of these parts sound like something you’d be interested in playing? If you think you’ve got what it takes to fill one of these roles, send your resume and headshots to javelinashort@gmail.com.

