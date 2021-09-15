It’s almost fall here in the Hudson Valley, and that means it’s time to celebrate. Celebrate the harvest, the beautiful fall weather, the promise of beautiful fall foliage, and some of the nicest weather of the year. If you’re in or around the Dutchess County area this weekend, there are a few fun festivals you’ll definitely want to check out.

5 Fun Festivals this Weekend in Dutchess County Check Out These Festivals This Weekend in Dutchess

And there you have it. Five really fun festivals, all going on this weekend in Dutchess County. There’s a little something for everyone. The only problem is deciding which one (or two) to attend. Whatever you decide, have fun!

Stay the Night at This Hauntingly Charming Millbrook Castle Experience the haunted Hudson Valley with a stay at this charming, and allegedly haunted, Millbrook castle.

4 Hudson Valley Cities that Went From Worn to Wow, and 1 that Hasn't These Hudson Valley Cities Have Gone From Scary to Spectacular