Car Drives Through Home (PHOTOS)

A car crashed into a home. Thankfully no injuries were reported. We have photos from the scene.

A red car crashed into a home, according to Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue. Polly Seiler wrote on Facebook and said it happened at her home. She did not list where she lives.

"So this happened today!! Not the way I wanted to start the New Year,but….All glory goes to God because this was him protecting us," Seiler wrote on Facebook.

Polly Seiler/FB Polly Seiler/FB loading...

Thankfully no injuries were reported.

Polly says it happened on Thursday while she was at work and her husband was out of the house. Polly believes one or both would have been killed had they been home.

Polly Seiler/FB Polly Seiler/FB loading...

"I was at work, or I would have probably been in the living room and sitting on that couch, my husband would either been in the room with me or in the basement in his workshop and been killed with no doubt," Seiler added.

Seiler's husband should have been home but his nephew asked him to help.

Polly Seiler/FB Polly Seiler/FB loading...

"His nephew ask him to come give him a hand at the cabinet shop, so he wasn’t home," Seiler wrote on Facebook.

Polly adds the driver wasn't injured.

Polly Seiler/FB Polly Seiler/FB loading...

"Truly a blessing …no one was hurt not even the driver," Seiler added.

Polly Seiler/FB Polly Seiler/FB loading...

Seiler gave a suggestion to all drivers. "Slow down."

