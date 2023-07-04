Interactive Butterfly Experience To Enjoy In The Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is filled with beautiful and unique outdoor, nature spots to enjoy during the warmer months.

Picnic areas, swimming holes, nature trails and more await Hudson Valley residents and out of town visitors to explore and experience. Beautiful arboretums fill our area with blossomed flowers and pictures views.

A 'Naturally Famous' historic garden is located in the lower Hudson Valley and it has free admission.

In the Hudson Valley, we haven't come across a lot of nature centers that allow guests to spend time with butterflies but luckily, I found one.

Explore This Interactive Butterfly Exhibit In The Hudson Valley



I once went on a school trip to New York City and experienced an indoor butterfly exhibit, this is something that I will always remember.

Butterflies are a reminder of the magic and beauty in life, I love coming across them outdoors and would enjoy being surrounded by hundreds here in the Hudson Valley.

A Westchester County, NY business has a nature center with butterflies with more.

Greenburgh Nature Center Is Located In Westchester County, NY



According to Greenburgh Nature Center,

The idea of Greenburgh Nature Center came into play in the 1970s with hopes to protect wildlife. The Hall Estate soon became the Greenburgh Nature Center in 1975.

"From the beginning, the group working to save the “Hall Estate” believed that the Greenburgh Nature Center should be a refuge for wildlife, with an active educational program to promote the appreciation and understanding of nature and the environment."

Greenburgh Nature Center takes ideal vision is to,

"be a leader in the region for environmental education and best sustainable practices so that people live in harmony with nature and adapt to a changing environment.

What Can Guests Expect To See At Greenburgh Nature Center In Scarsdale, NY?



Greenburgh Nature Center takes pride in being

"first nature center to be a certified Green Business Partnership."

In 2023, the Greenburgh Nature Center is known for being a 30+ acre property with nature preserves. Those who visit can also enjoy their pond, trails, wetlands, meadows, garden, barnyard and more.

On site, they have indoor animal exhibits to see with staff and volunteers assisting guests with the hands-on experience.

Greenburgh Nature Center's Butterfly Arbor is open from June until August and highlights the butterflies throughout the United States.

How Can Guests Visit The Greenburgh Nature Center In The Hudson Valley?

The Manor House hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 10am until 4 pm. The grounds of the Nature Center are open from dawn to dusk daily.

The Manor House admission fee is $7 for adults and children over the age of 2 years, $6 for seniors and free for members and children under the age of 2.

Where is your favorite nature spot in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

