A bus driver told a judge he didn't know the gummies he was snacking on one night had a little something extra to them.

A bus trip out of Mohegan Sun Casino turned out to be far from routine, after the driver allegedly pulled over and took a snooze behind the wheel, according to the NY Post. But while he says he didn't know what was in the gummies, the driver has now been charged with 38 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, according to the CT Post.

Hey, These Aren't Gummy Bears!

The Post says the bus driver took off from Mohegan with 38 passengers aboard back on March 13. But the packed bus only made it as far as Stratford, as officials say he pulled over on the side of I-95. Police say they found the driver "slumped unconscious" behind the wheel when they showed up. However, police say they soon found out why this driver was napping on the job. Right next to him was an open package of Smokies Edibles Cannabis-Infused Fruit Chews, according to the Post.

Officials say no one was hurt, and the passengers got home by using a ride-sharing service.

The CT Post says the man told the judge Tuesday, "I didn’t know it was marijuana". The Post says he is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond and his next court date is August 25.

When Will Dispensaries Open in NY?

As the state of New Jersey recently celebrated a historic day, we've been wondering when the state of New York can say the same? However, one state executive says that day will soon arrive. April 21, 2022, marked the first day in New Jersey history that marijuana could be sold to adults 21 and over, even without a medical weed card.

Are Some Shops Already Open in NY?

As of now, the only non-medical legal dispensaries in the state are on tribal territories, which are sovereign by the state government. Many of these Native-owned and run dispensaries are in the northern and western parts of the state. It is uncertain exactly how many shops are currently open across the state. But what about weed businesses for the rest of the population?

When Will We See Dispensaries in NY?

Some in New York initially felt the process to open dispensaries statewide could go well into 2023 given all the levels of bureaucracy and paperwork. Chris Alexander, the Office of Cannabis Management's Executive Director, told WNYT that he feels that we could start seeing some of these new businesses opening in New York as early as late 2022. NBC says that regulations for the state's marijuana market could begin by summer 2022. The wait may not be as long as some first predicted. Of course, many questions still remain. For example, how close could a new dispensary be to a school or church? What cities and towns may opt-in or out?

Here are just a few:

Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana The following towns have voted to allow the sale of marijuana. This list is complete as of December 23, 2021. Municipalities have until 12/31 to finalize their decisions.

Weed Legalized Nationwide?

As of June 2022, 19 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam have legalized marijuana for recreational purposes.