Buffalo Native Is Going To The Super Bowl With The Kansas City Chiefs

It's a bummer the Bills won't be part of the big game this year but it's always cool when someone from the area makes it big.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Demone Harris is a linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are going to be playing in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers in two weeks after defeating the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Harris went to Bishop Timon High School and eventually UB, according to WGRZ. He went undrafted in 2018 but spent time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens before making his way to the Chiefs this past November.

Harris isn't the only local on the Chiefs either; offensive lineman Ryan Hunter played at Canisius High School and practice squad wide receiver Jody Fortson played at South Park High School and Erie Community College before transferring to Valdosta State.

The Chiefs play the 49ers on February 2nd for the NFL crown.

Here are more articles you might enjoy: