Bravo’s Andy Cohen Asks for Help Finding Friend in Poughkeepsie

Andy Cohen is pleading with fans to help locate his friend in Poughkeepsie.

The Bravo star is stepping in to assist family and friends searching for Andy Neiman after he went missing in the Hudson Valley. The playwright and actor was admitted to the ER at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie around 4 am on Friday, May 21. According to family and friends, Neiman has a "history of mental illness and may be suffering from psychosis."

Andy Cohen posted information about Neiman on his Facebook page in hopes of assisting in his safe return. In an interview with Page Sic, Cohen revealed that he and Neiman attended the same high school and camp.

Andy is younger than me, but we went to the same camp — Nebagamon in Wisconsin — and the same high school. I’m praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St Louis.

Neiman was at the Poughkeepsie hospital for what was described as a "culmination of mental unwellness and psychosis." According to a Facebook post by his sister, Emily Asher Abramson, the 48-year-old man regretted his decision to admit himself after the psych evaluation deemed him unfit to leave.

Neiman is believed to still be in the Hudson Valley. He's described as "a white man in his mid-40s maybe with glasses and unshaven." Neiman is approximately 5'10" and weighs about 165 pounds. His sister believes he's walking in the area without shoes wearing blue or green scrubs top and tan shorts.

If you have information about Neiman's whereabouts you can call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.