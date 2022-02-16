Brand New Dunkin’ Proposed for Busy Hudson Valley Intersection

Dunkin' is seeking the green light to build another drive-thru location near one of the Hudson Valley's biggest attractions.

It's come to the point where you can't seem to go anywhere in the Hudson Valley without passing a Dunkin'. For many, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. Over the past few years, Dunkin' has emerged as one of the area's favorite food stops. In fact, the chain was recently named the region's "best coffee" in a survey of the Hudson Valley's favorite food items this month.

With all of this demand for Dunkin', the chain has been busy opening new locations and expanding existing stores. The latest project up for approval is the construction of a new drive-thru restaurant not too far from LEGOLAND New York in Orange County.

The project would demolish an existing building to make way for a newly constructed restaurant. The parcel of land at 2685 Route 17m formerly housed LAM Lighting & Design.

An application has been filed with the Town of Goshen to completely redesign the two-acre property with a new structure, parking for 29 vehicles and landscaping.

Another Dunkin' project up for approval in Dutchess County would construct a "monster" location to replace one of the chain's smaller Hudson Valley restaurants. Plans are being drawn up to replace an old Dunkin' Donuts in Red Oaks Mill with a brand new, state-of-the-art building across the street.

Currently, there is a Dunkin' attached to the Shell station on Vassar Rd. The business would be leaving that building and moving to the Red Oaks Mill shopping plaza. An old bank that's currently being used as office space will be redeveloped and transformed into the enormous Dunkin'. More details on that project can be found here.

