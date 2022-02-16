If you were in the area of Quaker Street earlier Tuesday afternoon (February 15, 2022) you may have noticed that a number of Hudson Valley fire companies and emergency services were dispatched for an accident near 94 Quaker Street.

According to a post released on Facebook by the Plattekill Fire Department, the accident involved a car hitting a tree. The Plattekill Fire Department was assisted by the Cronomer Valley Fire Department, the Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services, Mobile Life Support Services, the Town of Plattekill Police Department, and the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

Call Came through Ulster County 911

The original call was put through Ulster County 911 at 1:34 PM for a car vs. tree and that resulted in the various agencies being dispatched. Plattekill Chief Aaron Kopaskie was responding and had been advised of the seriousness of the accident so a Medivac launch was requested with a landing zone to be set up at the Plattekill Elementary School.

Hudson Valley Accident Tuesday Afternoon had One Victim

According to the report by the Plattekill Fire Department, there was one person with injuries to the head, and that person needed to be extricated from the vehicle. the CVFD HR Rescue 302 crew arrived to help with releasing the victim from the car and getting them stabilized and transferred. Plattekill 645 crew took the patient to the landing zone where care was transferred to the Medivac crew. The patient was flown to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

The cause of the accident and the accident victim's condition were unknown at the time of publishing this article. Updates will be posted when available.

