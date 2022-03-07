Brand New Chipotle, Starbucks Open in Hudson Valley, New York
Hudson Valley diners can soon feast on Chipotle. And then grab a pick-me-up at Starbucks. Residents of this Hudson Valley location are thrilled Chipotle is now near their backyard.
Chipolte and Starbucks join a 'State-Of-The-Art' supermarket on Route 9 in the Hudson Heritage Plaza near Marist College. After a long delay, the state-of-the-art supermarket that is expected to bring around 200 jobs opened on Oct. 3, 2021.
As construction continues at the Hudson Heritage Plaza, ShopRite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview has welcomed customers for months.
Developers started clearing the site of at the former Hudson River State Hospital campus, which operated in the Town of Poughkeepsie from 1873 until its closure in the early 2000s, in 2019.
Other new businesses including Burger King, CVS, Smoothie King, Chiptole and Starbucks are planned for the new, open-air, walkable community.
The ShopRite at Hudson Heritage is now officially joined by Chipotle and Starbucks.
The Starbucks at Hudson Heritage just opened.
Hudson Valley Post was told Chipotle will hold a soft opening on Monday with the popular Mexican eatery officially opening on Tuesday, March 7.
Chipotle's address is 15 Winslow Gate Rd Unit 2, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Sadly, Hudson Valley residents may pay a little more than in the past.
Chipotle CEO, Brian Niccol, confirmed the Mexican grill has had to raise prices due to the increase in food cost, inflation and employee pay.
Chipotle Mexican Grill has other Hudson Valley locations at:
- 521 A Main St, Highland Falls, NY 10928
- 1217 Ulster Ave, Kingston NY 12401
- 10 Westage Dr, Fishkill NY 12524
- 444 Route 211 E Ste 2, Middletown NY 10940