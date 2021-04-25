‘Boujee’ Shop in Beacon to Sell High-End Marijuana Accessories

Marijuana accessories are becoming more and more mainstream.

If you missed the news over the last few months, recreational marijuana use has been legalized in the State of New York, and with that, some places that you wouldn't normally find smoking accessories, have gotten in on the trend.

One of those places, Berte, is conveniently located on Main street in the Dutchess County city of Beacon and according to the Times Union, they are looking to expand their offerings to people looking to buy trendy marijuana accessories like pipes, bongs, grinders and more.

If you've never been, Berte is just one of the many shops along Main Street in Beacon that offers different home décor accessories, those accessories will soon include stylish items that follow the same idea as barware. Barware has become a great way to use common "bar" items as home decor, think beer steins, wine glasses and decanters.

The makers of smoking accessories are basically taking that idea and applying it to the designs of marijuana pipes, bongs and grinders that are beautiful enough to both use and put on display at home.

Like many people in the Hudson Valley, I've spent many weekend afternoons walking up and down Main Street in Beacon. The only place I really ever walk into is the donut shop Glazed Over, (they have some of the best donuts anywhere), but it looks like that needs to change because Berte looks like a really cool place for some fun home ideas. Berte is located at 500 Main St, Beacon and is open Thursdays Through Sundays. They are closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays, get more information here.

