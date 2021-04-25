A Magical Country Home Near Kingston Could Be Yours for a Night

Who is ready for to pretend they live here for a weekend? The weather is getting nicer and spending time with friends seems like it is something you are going to be able to do this summer. Unfortunately, not a lot of us can venture far from home. I may have found your solution, what about a week or even just a weekend at a Magical Country home on 17 acres.

In the small town of Olive Bridge which happens to be close to everything, you could tuck yourself away with a few friends for the weekend in this cozy country home. The property has everything you'll need for an super fun relaxing weekend with friends or even family if you choose. You shouldn't need to go anywhere but if you do want to venture out there are so many places close by in the nearby towns of Kingston, Stone Ridge and Woodstock you can enjoy.

This country house is tucked on 17 acres and can accommodate 8 guest. With 4 bedroom and 3 baths their is plenty of room for everyone to stay comfortably for a few days in the Catskills. You have the whole house to yourself. It offers charm and modern conveniences. It has an updated kitchen, a heated pool and even a hot tub. It also has 4 fireplaces to offer warmth and charm on a chilly night.

