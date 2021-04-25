When Will the Hudson Valley See Another Ninety Nine Restaurant?

Do we need another one here in the Hudson Valley? Why aren't these more common.

We've said goodbye to a lot of restaurants in the Hudson Valley in the past year. It's time we start seeing some new ones pop up in the area. We're starting to see some restaurants reopen or open up brand new locations after the pandemic.

Why doesn't the Hudson Valley have more Ninety Nine Restaurants?

I moved to New York in 2015 and one of the first east coast chains that I discovered and started to frequent a lot was a Ninety Nine Restaurant.

The Hudson Valley is trapped in this weird 99 Restaurant dead zone. I know there's one in Kingston but that's a far drive for some of us in the lower Hudson Valley. There is one upstate in the Capital Region and we have one about 40 minutes away in Danbury, Connecticut but why aren't there more? No New Yorker should ever NEED to go to Connecticut.

I think one would go great at the old El Toro bar on Rte 9 near the Poughkeepsie Galleria

What eateries do you wish would come to the area?

Many people strongly advocate for the Hudson Valley to get a White Castle or Chick Fil-A.

What about a Medieval Times? How cool would it be to get one of those? We did miss out on the Renaissance Faire last year.

Could 2021 be the year we see some new restaurants in the area that we've never seen before? Only time will tell.