Blippi Returning to Poughkeepsie, New York

One of the biggest stars in child entertainermaint is bringing his show to Poughkeepsie, New York once again.

It seems like every decade has a star in children's entertainment. We've come a long way from Captain Kangaroo and Barney the purple dinosaur. Entertaining and educational shows for children found a new home on the internet and that his great news for parents.

If you're a parent to a toddler or young child then there is a good chance you know Blippi. If you don't Blippi is a popular children's entertainer and educator online. Blippi has several videos and his content can be found on YouTube. He explores a ton of different topics like the alphabet, numbers, vehicles and animals. He uses fun songs and vibrant colors. My daughter personally loves his video about airplanes. Blippi's videos bring in millions of views.

Blippi is making his way to the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center. Blippi make a tour stop in Poughkeepsie on October 27, 2023 and you get more ticket information here. Your kid might have a chance to see their hero live in concert.


