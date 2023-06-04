Is This the New and Improved Way to Make a S’more?

Summer is officially here, well unofficially, but Memorial Day Weekend usually kicks off the BBQ summer season.

Speaking of BBQs, I went to one over the weekend and was shown a new way to make S'mores that blew my mind.

I fully understand the saying "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" and I understand that there is nothing wrong with a good, old fashion S'more. But, it can use a remix every once in a while, right?

While at said BBQ, the host started a fire in their firepit and then brought out stuff to make s'mores. Or so I thought. Instead, I was greeted with fresh strawberries that were chilling in the fridge and marshmallow fluff.

Take your strawberry, cut the top off and pop it onto a S'more stick. Then stick the strawberry-on-a-stick into the tub of fluff and get it nicely lathered. Once your strawberry is nicely covered, let that bad boy burn over the fire or however toasty you'd like it.

And just like that you have a masterpiece of deliciousness. It's definitely less messy than an original s'more and healthier. But you can give it a little razzle-dazzle and add a drizzle of chocolate or Nutella.

Some snackers don't like the texture of cooked fruit and I can assure you the strawberries don't get that mushy feel. With that being said, I would chill the strawberries before roasting them.

Have you ever switched up a s'more recipe? What did you use? If you're looking for a less healthier option may I suggest using 2 Chips Ahoy cookies instead of graham crackers? Or maybe replace regular chocolate with a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup? Let me know what you go with!

