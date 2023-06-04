Saddle up to Saugerties, NY for New Horse Art Exhibit

New activities, exhibits and events are happening in the Hudson Valley. It's officially the time of year that we can enjoy having multiple options of things to do right in our area.

Villages and towns in the Hudson Valley have something to offer such local restaurants to parks, historical displays and more.

An Orange County, NY town has carried on the tradition of honoring their local, historic horse track. They have horse displays throughout the village and residents can purchase them to display on their property.

Not only are horses on display in Orange County, NY but also in Ulster County, NY from different organizations.

Horses Are On Display Throughout The Hudson Valley



Goshen, NY also has horses on display while Catskill, NY has cat statues along Main Street. It seems as if each town has something different to offer.

However, those who are interested can now saddle up to Saugerties, NY to see their new addition.

What Is There To Do In Saugerties, NY?

Allison Kay, Canva Allison Kay, Canva loading...

Those who have visited Saugerties, NY before can agree that there is a lot to do.

The Saugerties Lighthouse, Opus 40 and Seamon Park are well known for bringing out-of town guests to these locations to view their beauty.

While visiting Saugerties, NY, guests can also now take in the sights of horse statues that are on display.

Handcrafted And Locally Made Horse Statues Are Also In Ulster County, NY



These horse statues are on display from Memorial Day to Labor Day in Saugerties, NY.

According to Discover Saugerties, Saugerties Chamber of Commerce,

"Horsin’ Around Saugerties’ is this year’s community street art theme which consists of 35 artists painted fiberglass horses" "The summer-long event culminates in a Gala & Auction on Sunday, September 10 at the HITS Show Grounds."

A walking map is available to show the locations of the horses on display, who the artist and sponsor are as well. Typically, the horses measure 34" long by 32" high.

Horsin' Around Saugerties' Horse Displays Are Diverse



While some of their horse displays may inspire you to create your own art, other horse statues may make you hungry, such as the "Cherry on top" display.

The Saugerties Chamber of Commerce shared that the artist, Mike LaPeruta did add a cherry on top of this beautiful horse statue. Those interested in being a sponsor can apply, in addition to those who are curious about becoming a horse artist as well.

What is your favorite view in the Hudson Valley? Have you noticed any horse statues in Orange or Ulster County? Share with us below.

Escape To This Enchanting Hudson Valley Treehouse When searching for something different, fun and peaceful to experience in the Hudson Valley, guests don't have to look far.

A Hudson Valley treecastle provides a space unlike any other Airbnb.