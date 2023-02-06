Was That The Biggest Earthquake In Western New York?

If this is the new definition of a “case of the Mondays,” we don’t want it.

At approximately 6:15 EST, residents across Western New York felt their homes shake, and many of us wondered:

“What the heck was that?”

How Often Do Earthquakes Occur In Buffalo?

Earthquakes aren’t necessarily unheard of in Western New York, but that doesn’t mean they are common.

These shakes were felt in Lyndonville, Buffalo, St. Catharine’s, Ontario, and everything in between.

How Strong Was It?

According to the official Twitter for Earthquakes Canada, it was an earthquake confirmed at a 4.2 magnitude.

According to the EarthquakeTrack, Buffalo records the magnitude at a 3.8, but that may be due to different measurements in various countries.

How Big Was The Quake?

To give you some perspective as to how strong that earthquake was, it was the biggest quake to ever strike in Buffalo, New York.

The last time we have felt an earthquake of similar strength was 33 years ago, according to EarthquakeTrack. That quake measured in as a 3.3 magnitude centered in St. Catharine’s, Ontario, Canada, but you could feel it in Western New York.

However, there was another big quake 27 years ago that hit Amherst, New York, and that measured in at a 3.0 magnitude.

Could It Happen Again?

Yes. It could.

Here’s why: Buffalo lies on one of the biggest fault systems. It’s called the Clarendon-Linden fault system, and it is a major series of fault lines in Western New York.

These fault lines extend through Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and into Allegany counties, which makes it responsible for a majority of the seismic activity in the area.

