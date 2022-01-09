Two things that I love in this life are animals and Betty White in her hilarious role as Rose, on "The Golden Girls".

As we said goodbye to 2021, we unfortunately also said goodbye to America's favorite golden girl, Betty White. It was one of those moments where something happens and everyone comes together. People from all over the world took a moment of silence as we all tried to understand what we had heard at that time.

Betty White's positive energy always shined bright and made it seem as if you actually knew her via the TV. It seems that most folks who aren't even celebrities have a story in regards to how she influenced their life.

Growing up, I watched "The Golden Girls" with my mom, sister, and grandma. Even as adults, its always a tradition to watch this show with my sister when we visit each other. Her role as Rose, in "The Golden Girls" could always brighten my mood and make me laugh. We even have matching t-shirts of our favorite TV icon.

Since Betty White left such an astonishing mark on the world, the #BettyWhiteChallenge came to play. Like many of us, she loved animals and with her fame, she raised money for numerous organizations to help animals. Betty also supported the Morris Animal Foundation and served on the board of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association.

As we continue to unravel the story of Betty White's passing, we also learn that her birthday is January 17th, she would have been 100. This challenge encourages those who admired Betty to choose a local animal shelter or rescue and donate $5 in her name.

Beck’s Home & Garden is honoring Betty White by extending their Giving Tree donations. This will continue through January 17, 2022. Being the true animal lover that she was, the #BettyWhiteChallenge is intended to help hundreds to thousands of homeless pets. All of the donations made at Beck’s Home & Garden will then be passed along to the animals at the Humane Society of Walden in her name.

Beck's Home & Garden

105 Depot St, Pine Bush NY 12566

Beck’s Home & Garden is a well-known, go-to store for pet supplies, garden, lawn, and farming. They also offer in-store services such as chain saw sharpening, in-store pickup, and local delivery

You can find out more here.

Humane Society of Walden

2489 Albany Post Rd, Walden NY 12586

The Humane Society of Walden has helped so many homeless pets in the Hudson Valley find their fur-ever homes. They are a no-kill, non profit organization that takes pride in helping abandoned and stray cats and dogs.

You can visit their website here.

It's time like these that remind us of unity. When things happen in life and people come together, it shows how alike we truly are. More than ever, our love for Betty White is universal and can be carried on into the world to make it a better place to be.

Will you be joining in on the #BettyWhiteChallenge? I'm looking forward to making a donation in her name to help local shelter animals. Share your favorite moment of Betty White’s life with us below.

Meet the Hiking Therapy Animals of the Hudson Valley Eleanor Pigby made a splash on social media around the Hudson Valley this week. Turns out she's part of a pretty special team. Get to know Eleanor and the rest of the Pets For Purpose Animal Therapy group of The Summit School in Nyack.