New York Home to 5 of 40 Best Small Towns in America

New York is so much more than just the Big Apple. There are hundreds of small towns spread all over the state and 5 of them are among the best in the county. In fact, the top 4 small towns can all be found in New York. And you probably won't believe where.

All-Star Home analyzed dozens of small cities and towns across the country to determine some of the best hometowns in the U.S., using four key factors - affordable living, safety, education, and community.

Community score was based on factors such as diversity by state, farmer’s markets in the vicinity, historical buildings, and the average winning percentage of the area’s high school football teams.

New York Home to Top Small Towns

New York is home to the best small towns in the country, claiming the top 4 spots. And the winners may surprise you.

#1 Elmira

#2 Corning

#3 Utica

#4 Binghamton

All four had a large number of farmer’s markets within 30 miles, a 66% diversity ranking (one of the best in the U.S. only topped by California and Texas), and relatively affordable home values.

Watertown, New York also made the list, coming in at #10.

Credit - All Star Home Credit - All Star Home loading...

Best Education in New York

When it comes to education Binghamton and Corning have the honor of being the top two towns for school.

Binghamton had the lowest student-to-teacher ratio with just about 10 students for every teacher.

Utica is among the Top 5 small towns for farmer's markets.

To see the full list of the best small towns in the country visit allstarhome.com.