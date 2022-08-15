There are few things Hudson Valley residents hold more sacred than their favorite restaurants, so it was no surprise when an innocent question on Facebook about the best meatball parm in Beacon turned into one of the most detailed food discussions in recent memory. If you're looking for some old-fashioned comfort food in Dutchess County, the good news is that you'll be spoiled for choice.

Best Meatball Parmigiana Near Beacon, NY

First and foremost, this is a thank you letter to Italian immigrants everywhere who showed us just how many delicious combinations of cheese, carbs, and tomato sauce there really are. Pizza, calzones... Stromboli. They could have stopped there, but our brave and innovative culinary pioneers kept going. Enter: the meatball parm, versatile as both pasta and a sandwich. Where's the best one in Beacon, NY? Local residents have the answers.

Google Google loading...

Laby's Pizzeria, Beacon NY

Laby's is highly rated on Google, Yelp, and by local Beacon residents. They also have the widest array of parmigiana options, from chicken to eggplant to meatball to shrimp. Their extensive pizza and pasta menu means you may have to make a few trips to try everything, too.

Google Google loading...

Elisa's Takeouts, Fishkill NY

Elisa's Takeouts in Fishkill is just north of Beacon, but according to Beacon residents, they have a delicious meatball parm sandwich. Chicken parm subs are also on the menu, as well as fun appetizers like fried ravioli. You can even order delivery through Seamless or GrubHub.

Google Google loading...

Villa Nigrelli, Hopewell Junction NY

Another Beacon-adjacent nomination, Villa Nigrelli may have the most impressive offering when it comes to the size of their subs. "Get the large, it’s 16 inches long!!" came one recommendation from a happy customer. They also have a beautiful outdoor area for you to enjoy your parm al fresco.

Google Google loading...

The Beacon Daily, Beacon NY

While there were many nominations for The Beacon Daily, their current parm options do not include a meatball option. They do offer chicken and eggplant parm sandwiches, as well as some more creatively named dishes like the fuster cluck and philthy cheesesteak.

Google Google loading...

Brothers Trattoria, Beacon NY

By far the most popular answer was Brothers Trattoria. Located on Main St in Beacon, NY, their extensive menu goes far beyond meatball parm, although according to Beacon residents, that may be one of the best things to order. Although the current menu doesn't offer a meatball parm sandwich, there is a pasta option available.

Still hungry? Check out some of the top Chinese restaurants up the road in Poughkeepsie below, and keep scrolling to see the best delis across the river in Newburgh, NY.

Best Chinese Food Near Poughkeepsie, NY According to Google Just doing this article, I am having major cravings for Chinese food! You're probably going to see me at once of these places for a late lunch today.