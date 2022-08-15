Important Changes To Your Pharmacy In New York State

There have been a few changes to pharmacies across New York State that have taken place since your last visit. As we are coming out of the worst pandemic in the United States and across the globe, health officials are still trying to save lives on another front.

While the COVID-19 pandemic may be behind us, there is still a battle raging against opioids and the fatal effects of overdoses.

If you or someone you know is dealing with addiction, you can get help by calling 1-877-846-7369. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Naloxone is very effective when saving lives.

Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose. But, naloxone has no effect on someone who does not have opioids in their system, and it is not a treatment for opioid use disorder.

If you know or speak with those in law enforcement or the medical field, they most likely have many stories about the increase in overdoses over the last several years. From the cities to the suburbs, the rise in the rate of opioid overdoses has been both shocking and scary and can impact any demographic.

