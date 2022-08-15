Community Favorite Restaurant in Ulster County, NY Closes

More than ever, we rely on and support our local businesses in the Hudson Valley. These may be places that we like to go for our favorite meal, to shop or somewhere that is uplifting.

Residents of Orange County, NY were saddened to hear the news of one of their favorite diners closing. Duffy'shttps://943litefm.com/business-closed-hudson-valley/ in Montgomery closed a few months ago.

Java Jo's at the Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY closed as well. However, they remained in their second location in Monroe.

An Ulster County, NY restaurant has closed their doors and residents had a hard time saying goodbye.

Their southern foodie fans have commented on their social media platforms of how much they enjoy their food options. I never had the chance to visit this establishment but their pictures on social media of their food looks delicious.

PAKT in Kingston, NY has closed.

However, according to their Instagram post, they're "We’re shifting gears, changing pace, grass is greener, insert inspiring euphemism here."

Loyal customers of PAKT were claiming that they will never enjoy anyone else's grits as much as they did at their location. They were open for about 6 years.

Ulster County, NY residents were wondering if they will see the staff of PAKT again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAKT (@paktkingston)



According to PAKT's Instagram bio, it states how they have catering available and food trucks as well. Their website also states that they book holiday catering and private parties. The option for private chef services are also available at PAKT.

Continue to follow PAKT on social media platforms to see where the next step in their journey will take them, maybe you can tag along too

PAKT was located at 608 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

Where is your favorite place to eat in the Hudson Valley? Do you have a fan favorite spot? Share with us below.

