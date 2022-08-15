Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility

They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions.

At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:

Further inspections by the USDA found that the facility had committed various violations, including euthanizing beagles without administering anesthesia, providing the dogs with inadequate medical care as well as insufficient air conditioning, and housing the animals in unclean conditions.

Thankfully, the puppies have been saved and are now up for adoption right here in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, August 12th 2022, 19 beagle puppies arrived at CARE of DC in Wappingers Falls.

CARE of DC writes:

They are between the age of 4 to 6 months and there are 3 females/16 males. These dogs came from the Envigo breeding center where it was discovered that 4,000 of them were living in horrible conditions. They spent their entire lives living in cages. Let's find them wonderful homes where they can learn what it's like to be LOVED.

If you're interested in adopting or fostering one of the beagles visit CAREofDC.org.

We spoke with Karen LeCaine of CARE of DC and asked if the pups had names yet, as they usually give their adoptable cute themed names, she shared with us that they didn't but were unfortunately has tattooed numbers in their ears. LeCaine asked if we could help name all 19 and of course we said yes! Here's what we came up with.

3 Girls: Betty White, Jess, CeCe

16 Boys: Nick Miller, Schmidt, Coach, Winston, Justin, JC, Joey, Lance, Chris, Maverick, Goose, Rooster, Jeter, Judge, Rizzo, Mattingly.

How did we do?

