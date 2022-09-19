Beloved Ulster Organization Celebrates a Half Century of Giving

50 years is a long time. The world was a lot different back in 1972. There were no cell phones, no streaming or computers, and our television remote controls seemed like the most amazing technology ever. But one thing has not changed. And that’s People’s Place in Kingston and their commitment to the community. They’ve been giving for 50 years. That’s something to be thankful for and to celebrate.

There will indeed be a celebration for the big anniversary, and you can be part of it. The People’s Place Golden Jubilee is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Mount Academy on Broadway in Esopus from 2PM - 5PM. It’s going to be a great day to celebrate and help out one of the area’s most respected and well-loved organizations. For tickets or to make a donation, visit the People’s Place website.

The People’s Place Food Pantry supplies fresh, frozen,canned, and boxed food that equals at least 3 meals a day for 3 days. Individuals and families register and may receive food twice a month. In addition, a mix of free food items are provided daily to all who visit. The Thrift Store carries clothing and small household items.The Thrift Store relies solely on donations and is one of the major funding sources for the Food Pantry. The Personal Care Closet offers a selection of soaps, shampoos, deodorant, toothpaste and brushes.

There’s no doubt that People’s Place has made a huge difference in the lives families and individuals in the community. That’s something to celebrate. Congratulations, and big thanks to all the fine folks at People’s Place. Here’s to another 50 years of giving!

7 Hudson Valley Spots Your Out-of-Town Guests Will Love

5 Great Places to Adopt a Dog in the Hudson Valley 5 of the Hudson Valley's Best Animal Shelters