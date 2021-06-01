Beloved Lower Hudson Valley Man From Many Hit TV Show Dies

An actor who grew up in the Hudson Valley and was featured in a number of hit TV shows passed away.

Gavin MacLeod who played Murray on “Mary Tyler Moore” died on May 29 at the age of 90.

"My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It’s just you and me now," “Mary Tyler Moore" co-star Ed Asner tweeted.

MacLeod who grew up in northern Westchester County also played Captain Stubing on “The Love Boat." He died at his home in Palm Desert, California.

"Rest In Peace my dear friend Gavin Macleod❤️ Thank you for all the special and beautiful heart filled conversations about life. I will always treasure the time I was lucky enough to spend with you. Love you," Maureen McCormick who played Marcia Brady on "The Brady Bunch" tweeted.

MacLeod was nominated for three Golden Globes for his role as the captain on “The Love Boat" which later helped him land the gig as global ambassador for Princess Cruises. He also made appearances on popular TV shows like “The King of Queens,” “That ‘70s Show,” and “The Suite Life on Deck," Hogan's Hero's" and "McHale's Navy."

MacLeod was born in Mount Kisco and grew up in Pleasantville, attending Pleasantville High School.

