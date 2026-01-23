Popular Hudson Valley Bar/Grill Suddenly Closes After 30 Years

A longtime Hudson Valley bar and restaurant has shut down for good after three decades in business.

Customers are stunned by the sudden announcement.

Longtime Lower Hudson Valley Bar/Restaurant Is Closed

On Tuesday, the owners of Wellington's Grill in Harrison announced on Facebook that Monday was the eatery's last day in business.

"Dear Friends, effective today, January 19, 2026, Wellington's Grill will close permanently," the owners posted on Facebook on Jan 20.

According to the business's Facebook page, Wellington's Grill was known of being a "family-friendly bar and grill" that served the "best steaks, burgers, and seafood around" at affordable prices.

Wellington's Grill, located at 110 Halstead Ave in Harrison, opened up in 1995.

"We would like to thank all of our friends, family, customers and staff that have worked for us over the last 30 years," the owners said.

Reason For Closing

Owners Bill and Aly Powell say it's time for them to move on to the next chapter of their lives.

"The time has come for Aly and I to move on to the next phase of our lives," Bill and Aly wrote on Facebook. "We appreciate all your support, patience and fun we have had over the years. Thank you and we wish everyone the best."

