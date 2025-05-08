Beloved Drink Is The Secret Weapon For Hangovers In New York

The best way for New Yorkers to cure their hangovers might be to "Obey Your Thirst."

That's the iconic tagline for Sprite.

Study: Sprite Helps With Hangovers

Coca-Cola And Pepsi Release New Products Getty Images loading...

A team of researchers believes you should keep your fridge stocked with Sprite after a night of drinks.

That's because Sprite might help you deal with hangovers.

That’s right — the same lemon-lime soda you drank as a kid, my favorite soda, could be your new secret weapon after a night out.

Sprite Might Be Your Best Hangover Cure

Coca-Cola Post Strong Earnings Getty Images loading...

Chinese scientists studied 57 drinks, from teas, coffees, and sodas, to determine the best way to ease hangover symptoms may be to drink a Sprite.

Scientists tested nearly 60 drinks to see how they interacted with enzymes that break down alcohol in the liver.

The research indicates that Sprite accelerates the activity of aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH), an enzyme that converts acetaldehyde into acetate, potentially reducing hangover symptoms.

Acetaldehyde is a harmful chemical that is created as the body breaks down alcohol.

According to the study, Sprite speeds up the process of turning acetaldehyde, a chemical that causes hangover symptoms, into acetate, which is much easier on the body.

Not A Miracle Cure

Canva Canva loading...

Anyone with a hangover knows they want it to go away as quickly as possible!

Of course, drinking Sprite isn't some hangover miracle cure. If you drink, you may get a hangover.

While Sprite won't eliminate a hangover, it could help you feel better faster after a crazy night out in places like the Newburgh waterfront, Main Street in Beacon, New Paltz or Poughkeepsie.

