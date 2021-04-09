An actor who's currently making the Hudson Valley his "temporary home" is trending for all the right reasons.

Brendan Fraser was trending on Twitter this week.

"Brendan Fraser has been trending just for being the beautiful soul he is and it makes my heart warm. ❤," @hbrsly tweeted.

For most, you fear the worst when you see a celebrity you like is trending. Some wonder did this person die. Or maybe is this person involved in a scandal? Well for the longtime actor, the answer was simply he was trending for being loved.

"Like, I'm imagining Brendan Fraser's publicist calling him like "You're trending on Twitter" and him going "Oh god, what did I do" and she says "Um...you're trending because everyone loves you" and I hope that gives him a warm fuzzy feeling," Lori Summers wrote on Twitter.

Twitter user @Geegee_xox summed it up perfectly:

Dear Brendan Fraser, I love you. Love from,

The whole world.

Fraser has made the Hudson Valley his "temporary home," according to Orange County New York Tourism and Film Office. He's been in the region working on Darren Aronofsky’s film “The Whale” which is currently filming on location at Umbra Sound Stages in Newburgh.

"I saw Brendan Fraser is trending and I fully support all the love he’s getting. The guy is criminally under appreciated. He’s super talented and his performance in the mummy has been influential to action stars since it dropped," Kyle Gallner tweeted.

The film is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play. Fraser plays an English teacher in Idaho suffering from obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged 17-year-old daughter.

Fraser has not publicly commented on the love he's gotten this week, but he has gotten some love from the Hudson Valley. Recently, the Orange County New York Tourism and Film Office organized and delivered welcome baskets to Fraser and the rest of the cast and crew of "The Whale."

