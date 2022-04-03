What a week it's been, and it's only Tuesday. How about a quick shot of happiness from the chunkiest beaver you've ever seen in your entire life?

Beavers in Orange County, NY

Meet Chubby. Or Red, depending on who you ask. This Orange County beaver was recently captured (on film) by local photographer Amy Comerford.

Have you ever seen anything happier in your life than a fat beaver munching on bark? Comerford recently posted the photos to the public Facebook page The Hudson Valley, and the comments poured in.

"He looks like a meatloaf! What great photos. Thanks for sharing", said one Facebook user. "Getting ready for the next big project!", another chimed in. "Beaver[s] do three things for there entire lives. Eat, build and F… procreate" said a man with what I'm guessing was either admiration or jealousy.

So what made this beaver so damn thick? There are a few theories. Their diets consist almost entirely of bark and other tree parts, all of which aren't exactly high-calorie, so while it could be a possibility that this hungry fella loves to overserve themselves, another reason may be more likely.

Beaver Mating Season in the Hudson Valley

"I bet chubby is pregnant!" said a comment on Facebook, and they may be right. Beaver mating season is in the beginning of the year, with up to eight little beaver babies expected to be birthed per-litter in April and May. So are we witnessing a Beaver eating for nine? That would explain a lot.

Here's to hoping Amy can capture some baby photos in the coming months.

