Hudson Valley Bombshell Joins Cast of ‘Temptation Island’

A Hudson Valley college graduate has popped up on one of television's wildest reality shows.

Temptation Island follows four couples who are at a "crossroads in their relationship" as they put their love to the test. The couples are forced to live with 24 "sexy and single" men and women who are looking for their own relationships. As the participants are put into romantic situations, the couples must decide whether they want to stay together or pursue a relationship with one of the other inhabitants of Temptation Island.

This year's show is set on the romantic island of Maui and features a familiar Hudson Valley face. According to the New Paltz Oracle, recent college grad Meghan Pilkington has joined the cast as one of the "sexy singles" who is tasked with tempting the unsure couples.

Pilkington graduated from SUNY New Paltz in 2016. Don't let her beauty fool you, the 23-year-old Hudson Valley graduate was a Communication Disorders major who also minored in Deaf Studies. After leaving New Paltz, Pilkington continued her studies at Buffalo State College where she just recently received a master's degree in Speech-Language Pathology.

In an interview with SUNY New Paltz's student-run paper, Pilkington says that she agreed to go on the show to expand her life experiences.

I figured what better way to learn more about myself and challenge myself than taking on an experience like this where I get to learn about love from a different perspective?

The show, hosted by Mark Walberg (not that one, the other one), airs on USA Network every Wednesday evening at 10pm. You can check out a preview of the new season below.

