Bears Are Beginning to Come out of Hibernation in NYS

I don't know about you, but I'm thrilled that the weather is starting to get warmer in the Hudson Valley. We're not the only ones. The bears are coming out to play now too.

In a press release, the Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding residents of New York state that this is the time of year that bears are leaving their dens.

After their months-long hibernation, they're hungry and looking for food, which may be found in your own front or back yard.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement "After a relatively mild winter, bears are emerging from their dens and have begun seeking out food sources."

Seggos added "Unfortunately, people sometimes make it easy for bears to find food near their homes. Fish and Wildlife staff at DEC have received reports of bears getting into garbage and pulling down bird feeders to eat the seed. It's important that homeowners take measures to prevent bears from easily accessing these unnatural food sources."

This weekend if you're outside doing yard work, make sure to follow the DEC's guidelines on reducing bear/human contact

Listen to the Wakin' Up With CJ and Jess Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your Wolf mobile app. Connect with The Wolf on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: