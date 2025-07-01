Bear Sighting Outside New York School Sparks Major Warning

A bear showed up just steps away from a Hudson Valley school. Now, officials across New York are issuing new warnings. Here’s what parents need to know.

A bear was spotted near a school in the Hudson Valley.

Bear Scares Students In Peekskill

Last week, many school districts changed their schedules because of the insane heat. Last minute, parents across the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York had to scramble for child-care because schools let students out early.

Sources indicate that many, but not all, classrooms are equipped with air conditioners. However, school officials were worried about students on buses during 100-degree weather.

During that heat, a bear was spotted near a school in the Lower Hudson Valley.

The Peekskill City School District confirmed that the bear was seen near Woodside Elementary School on Thursday.

The elementary school dismissed students early.

In an update, the school district said police "pushed the bear into the blue mountain area.

Bear Sightings Reported All Over Hudson Valley

Bear sightings have increased recently across New York State and the Hudson Valley, including recent sightings in Saugerties, Harrison and and Croton-on-Hudson.

To avoid encounters, officials are encouraging people to make sure their trash, grills, and animal feeders are put away.

Other tips to avoid conflicts with bears this summer in New York State can be seen below.

DEC Issues "Bear-wise" Tips

