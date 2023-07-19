Beacon, NY Woman Dies After Falling 15-Feet into Fishkill Creek

A woman has died after a 15-foot fall near a popular Beacon, New York photo destination.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Beacon residents saw a rush of ambulances and first responders on the scene right off of Main Street in the Dutchess County city. In a press release on Wednesday, July 19th, the Beacon Police Department explained that a woman had fallen and sadly, succumbed to her injuries.

In the statement, Beacon PD writes:

On Tuesday July 18th, 2023 at approximately 6:40 pm, the City of Beacon Police along with Fire and EMS responded to the area of 50 Leonard Street for a female in the Fishkill Creek. A witness reported that the woman fell down an approximate 15-foot embankment and was last seen falling into the creek.

They go on to explain that after an immediate search of the area, the Beacon Fire Department was able to locate the woman who was unconscious and unresponsive. The 42-year-old Beacon resident was transported to a local hospital where she later passed away.

Beacon Police go on to explain that an investigation confirmed initial reports that the woman "accidentally fell backward while having her picture taken."

More details about the location of the woman's fall have yet to be released. However, if you take a closer look at the area around 50 Leonard Street in Beacon you'll recognize Beacon Falls/Fishkill Overlook Falls. The body of water sits right behind The Roundhouse restaurant and is a popular destination for photographers.

Due to the heavy rain and flooding in the area over the last few weeks, Beacon Falls/Fishkill Overlook Falls has been raging with a powerful current.

When more information regarding the incident is released we will update this story.

