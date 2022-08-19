Man Apprehended in Beacon, Pointed Loaded Gun At Family

The City of Beacon Police Department, in a press release on Thursday, August 18th, shared information about a concerning incident that occurred in the early afternoon on Wednesday in the area.

Unregistered 9mm Gun Pulled on Beacon, NY Police Officer During Domestic Disturbance Call

Beacon Police report that around 1:50 pm on Wednesday, August 17th, they received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance involving a Mal and female on Fishkill Avenue in Beacon. An officer happened to be nearby, responding to the scent to find Aaron Thomson, a 26-year-old from Ellenville, NY on the road.

Police indicate that the man was 'irate, walking and yelling in the roadway.' When he was approached by the officer, the 26-year-old Thompson drew a loaded 9mm handgun from his pocket. The weapon was later found to be unregistered.

The police report then went on to detail that Thompson failed to comply with requests from the officer, and started moving towards a parked vehicle. In accordance with police training and protocol, the officer drew his own handgun, and 'moved toward cover.'

After the officer reportedly gave the suspect multiple verbal commands, Thompson put down the handgun and moved away from the parked vehicle where he was then taken into custody.

amphotora from Getty Images Signature amphotora from Getty Images Signature loading...

Ellenville Man Charged With Felony, Several Misdemeanors, After Domestic Disturbance in Beacon

Get our free mobile app

After the suspect was apprehended, further investigation from Beacon Police regarding the incident revealed that during the domestic disturbance Thompson had allegedly pointed the loaded handgun at a family which included a child.

Thompson is currently being held in Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail/$50,000 bond, and was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree - a class C Felony

Menacing in the Second Degree - a Class A Misdemeanor

Endangering the Welfare of a Child - a Class A Misdemeanor

This story is still developing.

The 35 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State