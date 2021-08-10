Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley ‘Mountaintop Masterpiece’

An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in the Hudson Valley.

The home at 10 Eve Eden Road in Napanoch is listed for $4.499 million by Corcoran Country Living. Realtor Fred Waring Corcoran Country Living states in the listing the home was built over 10 years by a renowned artist.

"Introducing a mountaintop masterpiece. Built over a period of 10 years by a renowned owner/artist, the 6 bedroom main house is meticulously designed with outstanding architectural & artistic details," Waring writes in the listing.

While Waring didn't mention the artist, New York Post reports actor Judd Hirsh bought the land in 1983 for $56,000 and built the home from the ground up.

The 5,600 square foot home features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Hirsh still plans to live in the Hudson Valley but is looking to downsize.

"Gazing out the windows, you can see for 30 miles on a clear day and its all mountains and sky where Bald Eagles fly," the listing adds.

The front lawn is big enough for a helicopter to land. "Just in case guests are flying in," the listing states.

At 2,271 feet above sea level, the house has spectacular views of three mountain ranges.

The great room is massive and artfully framed with 200-year-old barn beams. There are 3 handcrafted stone fireplaces and 4.5 baths.