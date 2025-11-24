New Yorkers Told To Avoid These Roads At All Costs This Week

A record number of people are hitting the roads this week. Certain times and roads will be much worse than others.

AAA predicts a record number of travelers this Thanksgiving, with more people than ever expected to travel 50 miles or more.

According to AAA, about 82 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday, setting a new record.

Best And Worst Times To Travel This Week In New York

Some roads will be worse than others this week. More on that below. But first, here are the worst and best times to hit the road over the next week across New York State, according to AAA.

Peak congestion is anticipated, making it crucial for drivers to plan their trips wisely to avoid long delays

Best And Worst Times To Travel For Thanksgiving 2025

Avoid These Roads In And Around In New York

Around 90 percent plan to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations. Many say they are opting to drive due to recent flight cancellations.

According to AAA, heading to the Hamptons on the Long Island Expressway on Tuesday afternoon will be the worst in terms of traffic. People hitting the LIE on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. should expect a drive of over four hours! AAA says it's going to take 163 percent longer than normal.

Other roads to avoid near New York state include:

Boston

Boston to Hyannis: Via Pilgrims Hwy S on Thursday around 11:45 a.m.

Increase Traffic Compared to Typical: 108%

Philadelphia

Philadelphia to Baltimore/DC: Via I-95 S on Sunday, around 2:15 p.m.

Increase Traffic Compared to Typical: 85%

Thanksgiving is officially the busiest holiday for travel, surpassing both Memorial Day and July 4th, as families prioritize spending time together.

