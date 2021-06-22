Attention Guy Fieri: This Hudson Valley Town Is a Diner Paradise
I was on the Facebook page of an Ulster County group that I belong to the other day, when I noticed that somebody asked about the best diners in Kingston. Well, the answers came rolling in like crazy, and that’s when I realized something. Kingston has a lot of diners. And each of those diners has very loyal customers.
I feel like it’s a rare thing when a city the size of Kingston has so many great diners. And I haven’t been to all of them, but I’ve been to most of them and must say I enjoyed them all. So, trying to pinpoint the best diner in Kingston doesn’t make sense. You’ve got to try them all. I put together a list of Kingston diners, and included one just outside of Kingston, too.
That's a nice list of diners to choose from, and all in the Kingston area. Can't decide which to go to? I say try them all!