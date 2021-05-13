A Hudson Valley man released from jail after being charged with attempted murder is now accused of killing a man.

In February 2020, a 17-year-old man was shot multiple times, hit once during an attempted robbery, while in an alley by 71 Garden Street in the City of Poughkeepsie.

On March 30, 2021, 21-year-old Carl Hannans of the City of Poughkeepsie was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting, police say.

He was charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, criminal use of a firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned on March 31, 2021, and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $10,000 over $20,000. He was released from prison the next day after posting bond, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

On Tuesday, Hannans was arrested and charged with murder. The 21-year-old who is now living in Rhinebeck was charged with one count of intentional murder in the second degree, one count of depraved indifference murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon, after being indicted by a Dutchess County Grand Jury.

Hannans is accused of gunning down 28-year-old Evan Davis of the City of Poughkeepsie on April 28, 2020. Davis was shot and killed at the Martin Luther King Housing Project, 159 Washington Street, police say.

Hannans was brought to the Dutchess County Jail until he arraignment in Dutchess County Court. The investigation into the other people involved in the homicide of Davis is continuing. Anyone with information on this homicide should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

