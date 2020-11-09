Army And Air Force Look To Reschedule Game Canceled Due To COVID

The highly anticipated Army vs Air Force football game at Michie Stadium was, unfortunately, canceled due to COVID-19. The game originally scheduled for this past Saturday at West Point was not held due to a number of reported cases at the Air Force Academy and among its football program. Both of the respected schools are working to reschedule the game if at all possible.

The Army Black Knights are in the midst of a strong season under coach Jeff Monken as their record stands at 6 wins with only one loss. They are currently ranked number 22 in the nation under the USA Today Coaches Poll. They are coming off a commanding victory versus Mercer and their only loss this season came on the road against the nationally-ranked Cincinnati Bear Cats back in September.

Up next the Black Knights travel to Tulane to continue their success against the Green Wave. The iconic Army/Navy game will be held at home this season on Saturday, December 12 at 3 PM and will be available for viewing on CBS. They will take part in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl against an opponent to be determined on December 26.

Michie Stadium is not open to the public on game day this season due to the pandemic. More information can be obtained HERE.