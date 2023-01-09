Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License

New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers.

The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers.

New Law For New Drivers Across New York State

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed new legislation which adds another requirement for all in New York trying to obtain a driver's license.

The new rule requires new drivers to learn about pedestrian and bicyclist safety awareness as a part of the pre-licensing process.

"My top priority as Governor is to keep New Yorkers safe, and it is common sense to make pedestrian and bike safety education mandatory for drivers," Governor Hochul said. "This law will help prevent crashes and save lives, and I thank my partners in the Assembly and Senate for passing this legislation to make our streets safer."

New Bill Adds To New York State Pre-licensing Course

Legislation S.1078B/A.5084A adds a new curriculum to the pre-licensing course that includes an overview of traffic laws regarding bicyclists and pedestrians. The goal is the new curriculum will make sure new drivers take extra care when they see bicyclists and pedestrians.

"As a parent of twin boys, this new law requiring new drivers to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety prior to getting a driver's license definitely helps put my mind at ease," said Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. "This new law will help improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists and reduce injuries and fatalities."

Pedestrian and bicyclist safety has also been added to the New York State DMV handbook.

Major Change Made New York State Driver's License, State ID

In March 2022, the New York State DMV resigned driver's licenses for the first time in nearly a decade.

Anyone New York State resident who applied for a new permit, license or non-driver ID card after March 10, 2022, will receive the new and improved card.

The last new design came out in 2013.

New York State ID Changes

The cards are strengthened with features that officials say are designed to prevent counterfeiting and much more.

