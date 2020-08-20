Another Car Pulled From Hudson River in Hudson Valley

For the second time in less than two months, a car was pulled from the Hudson River in the Hudson Valley.

On July 8, a car was pulled from the Hudson River not far from the Poughkeepsie Ice House in Poughkeepsie.

In early July, near Victor C. Waryas Park, New York State Police Under Water Recovery Team members were conducting sonar training operations and discovered a sunken vehicle in the Hudson River approximately 75 feet from shore at a depth of about 24 feet.

The next day, the vehicle, identified as a blue 2001 Hyundai Accent, was recovered from the water by URT members with the assistance of City of Poughkeepsie Police Department and the Troop K Forensic Investigation Unit.

The vehicle was later determined to be related to a missing person case filed with the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department in 2008, police say.

After removing the vehicle to a secure location, the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office and Troop K FIU members discovered human remains inside.

At the time, police wouldn't confirm who the remains belonged to, but it was believed to be Rohan Brown who went missing in 2008 in a 2001 Blue Hyundai.

Brown of Poughkeepsie was scheduled to start his senior year at the University of Albany in August of 2008 but went missing after a traffic stop in New Paltz. Brown was driving a 2001 blue Hyundai Accent, with New York license plate DPY-4895.

About a month later, New York State Police confirmed to Hudson Valley Post the remains belong to Brown. His cause of death is still under investigation.

On Thursday, New York State Police Troop K Public Information Officer A.J. Hicks told Hudson Valley Post another car, a Toyota, was pulled from the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie.

As of now, nothing suspicious was found. It was pulled up as a precaution, but there are no known connections to any open case, Hicks said.