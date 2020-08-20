Cuomo: At Best It’s Halftime in COVID-19 Battle in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns the second wave of coronavirus is coming and it's going to present a major challenge.

Cuomo is warning New Yorkers the fight against coronavirus is far from over, believing at best its only halftime.

"COVID is NOT over. At best it’s half time. You don’t call it a win at half time no matter the score, Cuomo tweeted on Wednesday.

Cuomo issued the stern warning while also announcing for the twelfth straight day New York State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests was below 1 percent. 0.78 percent of all reported COVID tests statewide came back positive. In the Hudson Valley, 0.7 percent were positive, down from 1.3 percent.

"For the 12th straight day, our rate of positive COVID tests was under one percent, which is great news. We went from one of the worst situations in the nation to the best, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers and our data-driven, phased reopening," Cuomo said in press release. "The reason we're doing well is because we're being smart. If people's behavior doesn't remain disciplined, we're going to have a problem and you'll see the numbers change. COVID is not over by any stretch of the imagination. We must protect our progress, both from the growing cases across the nation and lack of compliance within our state. We cannot go backwards, and it is up to all of us to slow the spread by continuing to wear our masks and socially distance, and localities must enforce compliance."

Cuomo also warned county health departments to be ready to perform flu and COVID-19 tests simultaneously. Cuomo directed the Department of Health to send a letter to county health departments to ensure localities have plans in place to perform flu and COVID-19 tests at the same time. Below is the letter signed by New York State Commissioner of Health Howard Zucker.