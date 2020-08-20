1 Killed in Construction Site Accident in Dutchess County

An investigation is underway after a fatal construction site accident in Dutchess County.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Town of Fishkill Police Department along with New York State Police are investigating a fatal construction site accident. The accident occurred around 7 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Old Town Road and Washington Avenue, police say.

Attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Town of Fishkill Police Department.

More information wasn't released as of this writing. Police say the investigation is ongoing.